ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) vs. Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Head to Head Contrast

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ASML alerts:

This table compares ASML and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 28.37% 33.91% 17.54% Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ASML and Desktop Metal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 1 5 13 0 2.63 Desktop Metal 1 2 2 0 2.20

ASML currently has a consensus target price of $580.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.98%. Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 119.18%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than ASML.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASML and Desktop Metal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $15.97 billion 18.84 $4.06 billion $9.69 73.94 Desktop Metal $16.47 million 145.60 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -16.65

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASML, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ASML has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASML beats Desktop Metal on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to measure the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and software solutions to create applications that enhance the setup of the lithography system; and mature products and services that refurbish used lithography equipment and offers associated services. It operates in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and rest of Asia. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.