Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 8,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 448,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

AWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.