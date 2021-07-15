Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASPL)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,316 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 621% compared to the typical daily volume of 460 call options.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $21,630,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $12,990,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $7,585,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $5,106,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $5,005,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPL stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

About Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

