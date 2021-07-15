Atlantic Securities Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Squarespace stock opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 194,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $9,341,088.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 934,067 shares of company stock worth $48,946,479.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

