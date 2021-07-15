Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,001 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.19% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $96,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.