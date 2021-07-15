AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 15.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 160,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 88.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 150,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

T stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

