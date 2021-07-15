Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANZBY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

