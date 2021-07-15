AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,245 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $63,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,579.97 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,585.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,464.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,927 shares of company stock valued at $41,014,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

