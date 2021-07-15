Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Update

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 15,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Avantor news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,509,997 shares of company stock worth $109,411,655 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,321. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23. Avantor has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

