Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

ATXI opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Barclays PLC grew its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

