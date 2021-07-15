AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.93.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $191.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.21.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,830,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

