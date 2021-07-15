Aviva’s (AVVIY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised Aviva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Investec upgraded Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aviva stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 89,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54. Aviva has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

