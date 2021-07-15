Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Trading Up 7.1%

Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) shares shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85.

About Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF)

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. The company's Mobile segment provides mobile services and other services, such as provision of interconnect services, direct-to-home satellite pay television services, and other data services. Its Infrastructure segment offers telecommunication infrastructure and related services.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Axiata Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiata Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.