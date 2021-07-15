Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Trading Up 6.2%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88.

About Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY)

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

