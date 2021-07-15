B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

