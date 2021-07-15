Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 22,771 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 358,328 shares worth $16,909,516. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 34,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.