Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 45,657 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,657 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,467 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,681,000 after purchasing an additional 856,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntsman news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,237,032.29. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.49. 27,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,460. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

