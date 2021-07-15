Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

