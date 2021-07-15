Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

HD stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $321.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,456. The stock has a market cap of $341.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.