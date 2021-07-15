Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 151,469 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,469 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.21% of Bunge worth $23,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,182. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $41.57 and a one year high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

