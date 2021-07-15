Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 14,661 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $291.32. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,089. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $200.05 and a twelve month high of $294.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.50.

