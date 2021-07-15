BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 114.9% in June

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, an increase of 114.9% from the June 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BDORY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 212,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,421. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.79. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

