Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

