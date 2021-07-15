Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after purchasing an additional 389,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Game Technology by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,794,000 after buying an additional 447,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

