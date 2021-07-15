Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,746.37 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

