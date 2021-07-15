Bank of Montreal Can Has $274,000 Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Safehold were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Safehold in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 253,539 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,987 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.10. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $85.11.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

