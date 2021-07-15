Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $4,960,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000.

RCLFU stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 62,619 shares of company stock valued at $625,616 in the last quarter.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

