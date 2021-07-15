Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 354.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

ESGD stock opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $82.34.

