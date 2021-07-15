Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,242,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,866,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 125,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 752.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 102,570 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $109.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

