Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Marcus & Millichap worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth $5,202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

MMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $151,527.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at $108,875.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMI opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.