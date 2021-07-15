Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.28% of OPKO Health worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 708.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,193,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,760 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 221,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,198 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.76. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,091,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

