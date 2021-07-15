Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 692,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,699,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUTH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $766.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

