Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Viad were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Viad by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $16,326,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Viad by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Viad by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Viad stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $967.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.48. Viad Corp has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $52.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

