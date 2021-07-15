Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 63,538 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $14,662,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,875,769 shares of company stock worth $180,517,440. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion and a PE ratio of 113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.