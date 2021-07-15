Bank OZK (OZK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Bank OZK to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

