Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BKNIY remained flat at $$4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.
