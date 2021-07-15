Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BKNIY remained flat at $$4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

