Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Up 4.6%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 13,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 555,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.
BZUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
