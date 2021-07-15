Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Up 4.6%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.46. Approximately 13,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 555,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Get Baozun alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,799 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.