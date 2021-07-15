Barclays Increases Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $61.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

MIME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,485,483 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Mimecast by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 528,260 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mimecast by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

