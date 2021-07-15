Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of LOPE opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.26. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

