Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,735 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $495.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.69.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

