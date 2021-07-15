Barclays PLC Purchases 23,222 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 344.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,978.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 111,160 shares during the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of AOSL opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.59.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

