Barclays PLC Purchases 4,106 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $46.56 on Thursday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $640.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

