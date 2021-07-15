Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Raised to C$35.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s previous close.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.75.

ABX opened at C$26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$23.63 and a 1-year high of C$41.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

