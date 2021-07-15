BASIC One Day Volume Tops $2.91 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, BASIC has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $36.77 million and $2.91 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.00845451 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

