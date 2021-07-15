BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.05.

Shares of BCE opened at C$62.40 on Wednesday. BCE has a 12 month low of C$52.52 and a 12 month high of C$62.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$56.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.99%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

