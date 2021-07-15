BCJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $245.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

