BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BCJ Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $347.63 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.74. The stock has a market cap of $985.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,432,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,182,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

