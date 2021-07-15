BCJ Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 77,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 46.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOCT opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03.

