BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 216,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11.

