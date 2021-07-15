BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 125 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,176.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,265.57.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

